Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie appears to have gotten on the bad side of her fans and followers on social media

The Nollywood diva recently shared a video advertising an expensive diamond ring which she rocked on her finger

However, displeased fans submitted that she should have given out the job to someone who has more appealing fingers

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie isn’t one to be easily found in the bad books of her fans and online trolls.

However, in an unusual turn of events, the actress recently received harsh criticisms after taking to her Instagram page advertising a diamond ring she rocked on her finger.

Mercy painted her nails a bright yellow and flaunted the sparkling stone that comfortably fitted her wedding ring finger.

See her post below:

Fans express strong reservations

Reacting to Mercy’s video, some displeased fans flooded the comment section noting that her finger doesn’t do justice to the diamond ring.

According to the fans, it would have been a better call for the actress to employ a model with more appealing fingers.

Read comments sighted below:

fruit_life_catering said:

"Your hands r not doing justice to it but is lovely."

esther29981 said:

"The diamond is not nice on your fingers atall, what happened to your Jenny'glow now."

edmo.nd13 said:

"Those fingers are not appealing at all. You could get someone to do the advert. It's not intended to make you feel bad but....."

vernicefri said:

"I love this woman but she's been advising Jenny's glow for years but it is not helping her fingers at all."

vanicia_vanke said:

"The fingers is for your man or yours???just asking for others."

Mercy Aigbe vs Larrit fight: Mercy Johnson's name pops up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Mercy Aigbe and popular businesswoman Larritt trended on social media following their recent altercation

However, Nollywood star Mercy Johnson-Okojie's name also popped up after controversial blog, Gistlover, released screenshots of a conversation with Aigbe

The blogger while admonishing Aigbe had mentioned Mercy Johnson among Nollywood stars who married into polygamous homes and didn’t cause trouble on social media

