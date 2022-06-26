Quite a number of fans are convinced that actress Regina Daniels is carrying her second child and they have congratulated her

The billionaire wife shared a video on her page recently and she appeared to have added weight even though her stomach was covered

Beyond the pregnancy rumours and arguments, fans of the actress still took out time to gush and appreciate her beauty

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife Regina Daniels has sparked reactions and speculations on social media with a video.

The mum of one recently shared a video on her page and looked like she has added a little weight which a lot of people think can only be achieved via pregnancy.

Nigerians congratulate Regina Daniels as she shares new video Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Regina still looked her usual beautiful sef and radiated sunshine in the clip.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Regina's video

milicentuchechi:

"Congrats on your new blessing on the way ❤️"

falcoubadja:

"Pregnency look good on you Ri baby number 2 alert congratulations MachahAllah "

kris_bellakris:

"She looks preggy ❤️"

tracyfins:

"E don show well well for face. Congratulations and good health to you "

isaameenatu:

"Pregnant beauty"

themillbeautican:

"You look like baby is coming…..‍♀️‍♀️"

dsmilingnurse:

"Such a beautiful soul "

mercyjhearts:

"So beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️"

sandra.seshie:

"You look like baby 2 is coming chai "

_gifty194:

"Her new baby is coming."

olotusandra:

"Wow so obvious now."

cosmaskriz:

"It’s the sweet voice for me "

st.eph5101:

"Choi see person mama o "

empress_dee_younger:

"Baby no 2 loading congratulations baby girl."

Regina Daniels & son melt hearts as they rock matching outfits

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels seems to be more focused on her fashion line lately and has been doing so by sharing some newly designed outfits.

In a post via her Instagram page, Regina shared a photo of her and her son Munir, who she had with Nigerian businessman and politician Ned Nwoko, as they posed in matching outfits.

The mother of one could be seen rocking a black and orange outfit alongside her son, and they posed for the camera, giving a mother and son vibes.

Many of the Nollywood actress’ fans and followers have since taken to social media to react to the photos.

