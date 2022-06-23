Nigerian singer, Portable’s wife, Omobewaji Ewatomi, recently caused a stir after she posted photos of their newborn son

The new mother shared a series of snaps showing their baby boy sleeping peacefully in his crib and fans reacted

A number of fans noticed that they had started to line their son’s eyes with black eyeliner aka ‘tiro’ and advised them against it

The wife of controversial Nigerian singer Portable, Omobewaji Ewatomi, caused a buzz on social media over photos of their newborn son.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the new mother of two shared a series of photos of their newborn son.

Photos of singer Portable's newborn son. Photos: @omobewaji_oluwaferanmi_ewatomi

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, the baby boy was seen wrapped with a green blanket as he slept peacefully in his crib. See the photos below:

Internet users react to Portable’s son’s photos

Not long after the snaps were posted, a number of fans took to the comment section to congratulate the new mum. However, some other people resorted to reacting to the black eye liner aka ‘tiro’ on her son’s eyes.

Read some of their comments below:

Ola_mi_kim_:

“Pls don’t put Tiro inside the baby eyes again his so cute big congratulations .”

Ifeoluwaaz4:

“He’s welcome to the world congratulations.”

Thloah234667:

“Abeeg no put tiro abeeeg d baby is such a cute baby pls congrats aya portable.”

Feyishayoaladejare4:

“Congrats for the new born.”

Morenikeji_holornwa_halausa:

“Our handsome baby welcome to the world.”

Interesting.

Portable gushes as he welcomes baby boy

Singer Portable welcomed a baby boy and shared the good news with his numerous followers on social media.

The Zazzoo crooner took to his Instagram page to share a video and photos of the newborn and also showered him with beautiful words.

He referred to the newborn as Zazzoo baby as he showed him off in the video while pointing out that he looks like his father.

Portable announced the baby's name in the caption:

"Aliamdlulilai…izza bouncing baby boi Opeyemi Ølüwa Mi Eazy ZAZUU Son."

A number of Portable's followers have trooped to the comment section of the post to shower him with congratulatory messages on the new arrival and also advised him.

Source: Legit.ng