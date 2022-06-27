Ace comedian Bovi Ugboma was among the celebrities that attended the wedding ceremony of his colleague Funny Bone

Bovi, at the event, also shared a photo of him and veteran comedian Julius Agwu as he confirmed the latter’s marital status

The comedian’s statement has stirred funny reactions from many of his fans and followers on social media

Nigerian leading comedian Bovi Ugboma like many Nigerian celebrities in the country’s entertainment industry turned up for Funny Bone’s wedding over the weekend.

Bovi, who had earlier confirmed his colleague Julius Agwu is back on his feet, shared a photo of the two of them at the wedding ceremony.

The funny man, however, added a caption to the photo he shared via his Instagram page, stirring up reactions.

Bovi, in his caption, addressed Julius as a ‘formerly married’ man.

He wrote:

“Live at #stanleysangel . At the reception of the newly married @funnyboneofficial With the Formely married @mrjuliusagwu1.”

See the post below:

Reactions as Bovi addresses Julius Agwu as a formerly married man

Many fans of the two comedians have since taken to social media to react to Bovi’s statement. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

djbign:

"You dey ment."

great_imagery:

"See caption Mad."

vivian.bae3:

"At least something without politics."

kiki_nyah:

"Bovi you no get sense walahi"

iamskillavibe:

"Which wan be formally married ."

doradoll_dynasty:

"Trust you to make light of every situation."

_taste_of_maggie:

" Bros why are you like this"

uncle_wale1:

"The caption though 'formerly married."

Comedian Julius Agwu and wife's marriage allegedly crash after 14 years

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu and his wife, Ibiere Maclayton, are said to no longer be a couple after claims of their marriage crash made the rounds online.

According to several reports trending online, Ibiere reverted to her maiden name and relocated abroad with their two children, Zahra and Zadok.

A source close to the couple allegedly said:

“She took care of him for some time but there were cracks in the union. Maybe she got tired of the current situation—cash flow wasn’t as when Agwu was stupendously rich and healthy. She must have been tired of the situation and left Agwu who isn’t as fit as before.”

