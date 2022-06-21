Popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest is drumming support for Chiomaobi Anyaso aka Ofuji as deputy governor of Abia state and he is ready to give out a car

Ofuji will be having a formal declaration soon and Chiefpriest has urged youths to troop out to support the movement

The celebrity barman also stressed that it's time for youths to take over governance and people are looking forward to seeing who Chiefpriest will gift the SUV

To show solid support for his candidate, popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest giving a random youth in Abia state an SUV.

The socialite wants Chiomaobi Anyaso aka Ofuji who is a youth to become the deputy goverenor of the state and will be giving out the car at his formal declaration billed to happen soon.

Chiefpriest stressed that it is time for youths to take over and urged people to troop out and show support for his candidate.

He also shared a video of several cars parked in a compound, all decorated with Ofuji's campaign.

"This Saturday I Will Gift Out One Of This SUV’s To A Random Abia Youth At Ngwa High School Osisioma Aba Abia State At The Declaration Of Engr. Nana & @chimaanyaso We Are Fully Outside for @nanaofuji2023 it’s Youth O’clock Make We Burst Everywhere."

Reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

kabilichukwu48:

"Na good governance Abia!! State needs no be SUV, Aba needs help no be those ones!!!! "

endylight1:

"Congratulations to the person ahead of time."

franklilx:

" good Job Summer body Summer money!"

thisisveev:

"Don’t gift anyone that doesn’t have a PVC ❕Biko."

cutie_rukkyblues:

"Congratulations to the winner in advance and may God continue to strengthen u sir"

