Uncle Burna Boy, You Wan Help or Rip Me? Portable Calls Out Colleague in Video, Begs for Collaboration
- Popular Nigerian singer Portable has taken to social media to drag Burna Boy for using some of his slanga anss well as his photo to promote his album
- The Zazu crooner begged his colleague to help him instead and link up so that they can even make music or catch cruise together
- To buttress his point, Portable shared a video of Burna Boy using his slangs and different reactions have followed
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Nigerian musician Portable decided to reach out to his colleague Burna Boy via a video and it sparked mixed reactions on social media.
The Zazu crooner asked if Burna Boy is out to rip or help him considering the fact that the Grammy award winning singer uses some of his slangs.
Despite the call out, Portable also used the opportunity to desperately beg Burna to link up with him for a song and stop using his photo and slangs for cruise or album promotion.
Omo Zazzoo is here: Singer Portable gushes as he welcomes baby boy, shares adorable video and photos online
The singer also shared a video of Burna Boy serially using his slangs.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
"I need to know what’s up…Letz link up Dis is not a Cruise matter @burnaboygram Street Ti Take Over Akoi Industreet letz give them 1 banger…Akoi Grace Akoi space Akoi mercy Akoi blessing Akoi Bizza Bizza No ripping Zone"
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to Portable's video
agentteepee:
"Which one be Uncle BurnaBoy ♂️"
mccharleneofficial:
" It’s the uncle Burna for me, Lmaooo Uncle @burnaboygram please do collab ooh ⚡️⚡️"
hemjay_wolver:
"Lol so e fit pain you? Shay na you get AJITU ????"
grant.dickson13vs13:
"Shey na you be odogwu way ya Dey call yourself ! Omo ase."
djkconnect:
"Hmmm lol This guy think say burnaboy na comedian Hmmm mi o ni soro kankan "
medboy_212:
"Mind ur speech burna no get joy hmm."
Pack it, don't let it fall: Portable gives son money, little boy smiles as he squeezes notes into tiny hands
Portable gives son money
Popular Nigerian singer, Portable is very generous with his money, and his little son Iyanu was a beneficiary.
The little boy seemed to be chilling with his father and his friends and happily collected the several naira notes Portable offered.
Despite the fact that his hands seemed full, Iyanu kept collecting the money as his father urged him not to let go at any point.
Source: Legit.ng