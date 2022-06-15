Popular Nigerian singer Portable has taken to social media to drag Burna Boy for using some of his slanga anss well as his photo to promote his album

The Zazu crooner begged his colleague to help him instead and link up so that they can even make music or catch cruise together

To buttress his point, Portable shared a video of Burna Boy using his slangs and different reactions have followed

Nigerian musician Portable decided to reach out to his colleague Burna Boy via a video and it sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The Zazu crooner asked if Burna Boy is out to rip or help him considering the fact that the Grammy award winning singer uses some of his slangs.

Portable begs Biurna Boy to link up with him Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Despite the call out, Portable also used the opportunity to desperately beg Burna to link up with him for a song and stop using his photo and slangs for cruise or album promotion.

The singer also shared a video of Burna Boy serially using his slangs.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I need to know what’s up…Letz link up Dis is not a Cruise matter @burnaboygram Street Ti Take Over Akoi Industreet letz give them 1 banger…Akoi Grace Akoi space Akoi mercy Akoi blessing Akoi Bizza Bizza No ripping Zone"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

agentteepee:

"Which one be Uncle BurnaBoy ‍♂️"

mccharleneofficial:

" It’s the uncle Burna for me, Lmaooo Uncle @burnaboygram please do collab ooh ⚡️⚡️"

hemjay_wolver:

"Lol so e fit pain you? Shay na you get AJITU ????"

grant.dickson13vs13:

"Shey na you be odogwu way ya Dey call yourself ! Omo ase."

djkconnect:

"Hmmm lol This guy think say burnaboy na comedian Hmmm mi o ni soro kankan "

medboy_212:

"Mind ur speech burna no get joy hmm."

Portable gives son money

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable is very generous with his money, and his little son Iyanu was a beneficiary.

The little boy seemed to be chilling with his father and his friends and happily collected the several naira notes Portable offered.

Despite the fact that his hands seemed full, Iyanu kept collecting the money as his father urged him not to let go at any point.

Source: Legit.ng