Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof has once again declared his love for the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The comedian tracked back on the wrong things he has said about the politician in the past and insisted that he was blind and a baby when he was criticising him

He further urged the people supporting other candidates to focus on them and leave his own Asiwaju, Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of the post with different reactions

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof has again reiterated his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

The funnyman shared a video to address people who support Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to do so without insulting or dragging him for supporting Asiwaju.

Mr Jollof declares support for Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

He further mentioned that the wrong things he has said about the foremost politician in the past were because he was a child and blind:

"Whatever I have said about Asiwaju, I was blind now I can see I was a baby then now I'm a man I can decide what I want I can say things the way they are.Is Tinubu a president or governor? He left office since 2007 what you people's problem?"

He finally urged his critics to go get their PVC because elections are competitions, not quarrels or noisemaking.

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to Mr Jollof's video endorsing Tinubu

A number of social media users have stormed the comments section of Mr Jollof to comment on his post about Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Yung6ix:

"Tiwa suppose endorse you because you be savage."

Kupe9ja:

"You have the right to support whoever you want to support."

Daddyfreeze:

"Baba, you have the right to choose BAT who is a great man and a visionary leader. While I choose Peteru Obi. Different choices shouldn’t mean we can’t drink beer together."

Legendary01:

"You too talk oga, tomorrow you will talk another thing. Anywhere belle face is your name."

Seyi Tinubu introduces Mr Jollof to his dad

Comedian Mr Jollod pitched his tent with APC's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and he is making it known to all and sundry

The entertainer took to his Instagram page with a video showing moment he was introduced to Tinubu by the politician's son, Seyi.

My Jollof shared the video on his Instagram age while declaring support as many flooded his comment section with different reactions.

