Comedian Basketmouth has taken to social media in reaction after he was compared to a distressed puppy

The entertainer shared a photo collage of himself and the dog while hilariously pointing out that his haters are out to get him

Fans and colleagues flooded the comedian's comment section with different reactions and some pointed out the striking resemblance

Celebrity lookalikes are common on social media but in comedian Baskemouth’s case, the entertainer is being compared to a haggard-looking dog.

The humour merchant recently took to his official Instagram page with a viral photo collage in which he and the dog were placed side by side.

Basketmouth reacts to viral photo of him and dog. Photo: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Basketmouth in the caption hilariously noted that his haters have come for him yet again. The veteran comedian wrote:

"My haters are at it again."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See his post below:

Social media users react

kingcapable8062 said:

"Haha Jesus! Na true God create man Two Two."

kennethokolie said:

"I wish Instagram get curtain make I cover this photo."

sharonojong said:

"No nau, who did this? Come and collect moneyyyy."

joysofpassion said:

"The resemblance is uncanny ."

queenpauline9 said:

"I saw e be like say eresemble.....,who again I don't forget the person eresemble ohh."

omawonder said:

"Chei! Who do you like this? ."

ericalfred4600 said:

"Them born this one follow you ooo."

inaijayt said:

"Since everyone is laughing and no one wants to say it. What a striking resemblance."

Comedian Basketmouth celebrates son's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that comedian Basketmouth's first child Jason turned 14 recently and he was celebrated on social media.

The actor who could not help but gush over his child shared throwback photos from when Jason was little and the father-son ones they took for his birthday.

"My son in whom I am well pleased. Happy Birthday my dear son, wishing you a life filled with happiness, favor, peace and love. You make me so proud boy and I love you so much, the doting dad's message read."

Fans and colleagues of the comedian joined him in celebrating his son as they flooded his page with birthday wishes.

Source: Legit.ng