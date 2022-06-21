The video of a young man and his white lover has stirred massive reactions among Nigerians on TikTok

Many people wanted to know how to initiate an interracial relationship as some considered him lucky

Among those who reacted to the clip were social media users who suggested the man may be in it for the money

A young man has stirred massive reactions on social media after sharing a video that had the photos he took with his white lover.

In the clip, the man was booed up with his partner. The lady wore a top that had "Brasil" printed on it.

The young black boy and his white lover stirred reactions. Photo source: TikTok/@bra6pm

Source: UGC

Beautiful couple

He tagged the video "6PM". CKAY's Love Nwantiti played in the background as photos transitioned after every few seconds.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many people who reacted to their clip wondered how such kind of love could be found in this day and age.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

guypofficial said:

"How una dey do am na kon gimme update na."

Apple User282366716 said:

"Hello bro please help me to get one please."

falanasolomon said:

"Congratulations brother I dey with you there."

classic banks said:

"luckiest man on earth."

krishna said:

"abeg bro help me to find a guy for me from there please."

user1064825050029 said:

"ha, you guys should link me up to my own white babe nah......I am tired of waiting. bro cut soap for me nah."

Emmanuel onoh said:

"howfar man. how does this work niii."

@josephmulei3 said:

"this defines that love is blind... "

Man welcomes white lover to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man known as Anuoluwapo on TikTok in a video showed the moment he welcomed his oyinbo lover to Nigeria.

He captioned the clip with:

"Welcome to Nigeria babe."

The man, like someone who has been expectant, excitedly walked toward his lover and hugged her as she came in with her luggage. Despite the fact that the woman had a facemask on and wrinkles on her forehead, the brightness in her eyes showed how equally happy she was.

Source: Legit.ng