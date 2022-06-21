Nigerian singer Davido has gotten social media users talking about his choice of footwear on his ongoing tour

A fan shared a video claiming she got a kiss from the 30BG musician but many were more concerned about Davido's shoes

Some online observers hilariously compared the shoes to that of Burna Boy while others had different things to say

Singer Davido is putting in the extra effort to do things differently on his ongoing We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) tour and this includes his fashion.

A female fan uploaded a video online and in the caption, she claimed she got a kiss from the Stand Strong singer.

Davido's shoes spark reactions. Photo: @davido/@thedavidodailyshow

Source: Instagram

However, social media users who reacted to the clip appeared to be more concerned about Davido’s pair of shoes.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

emmanuelo.c said:

"Na Odogwu shoe E wear ooo. If you know, you know."

boots.ng said:

"For OBO to even rock a boot with little square heels, who says men don’t wear boot again abegThat’s why we have boots for both female and male here come and look like OBO‼️"

mirabel_aduba said:

"This shoe reminds me of Rina boy birthday . TikTok pple go understand."

badboyrigi said:

"Premium Bata."

angel.black.barbie said:

"Is the the shoe for me."

sb_kiddies said:

"001 @pweetyeraytea shoe gben gben bata yahoo eyan Angelique kidjo I too love them."

lifeofmeshach said:

"I swear na the the bata yahoo for me."

florich4 said:

"The shoe na the swanky effect."

Davido sends female fan gushing at an event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido during a show decided to let a fan in on the fun by sharing his microphone with her when he sang Fia.

The young lady who got lucky could not believe her good fortune as she screamed her lungs out while she sang along.

She held on to her wig during the moment and after Davido took the microphone away, she went down as if to faint as people held her.

One social media user wrote:

"But wait OBO go dey hold the hand wey she manage use they hold the wig."

Source: Legit.ng