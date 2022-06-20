Female Nigerian celebrities are mums to some of the most adorable children especially Nollywood stars

Some of these women run their homes or take care of their children in addition to being superstars and they make it look so easy

Some of these celebrity kids are grown up while others are still babies but the mere sight of them especially with their mothers on social media get people gushing

Motherhood, like they say is a beautiful journey and the Nigerian actresses who have chosen to go on the path are doing well.

From running to sets, locations and running personal businesses, these yummy mums make out time to not only be there for their kids but have fun together as well.

Some celebrity kids are grown up and have become a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry, while others are social media favourites even as little kids.

Legit.ng brings you a list of some Nigerien actresses and their beautiful children.

1. Sola Sobowale

The Nollywood veteran now fondly called OBA for her role in Kemi Adetiba's King of Biy has three beautiful grown up daughters.

Sobowale celebrates her kids on special occasion and the girls in turn gush over their mum on their Instagram pages.

The actress and her girls look like sisters and we love to see it.

2. Shaffy Bello

Shaffy Bello is another veteran favourite who has grown up kids that make her look like their big sister.

The actress is quite private with her life beyond her career, but she takes out time to share moments with her kids and remind the world that she is blessed.

Shaffy and her cute children are a beauty to behold.

3. Mercy Johnson

Mercy Joihnson apparently took a break to raise her kids and since she came back into the industry, she has been getting her fans in ther feels.

The actress has four adorable children who are fast becoming celebrities in their little lane thanks to their cute videos with their mum.

A look through Mercy's Instagram page shows that her children are the centre of her world.

4. Adunni Ade

This beautiful mixed-race actress has two adorable boys and has constantly expressed how proud she is to be their mum.

Adunni's boys are growing so fast and fans who knew them as babies can't help but gush over them everytime.

There's no need to point out that the actress looks stunning and it's a matter of time before she looks like her sons sister.

5. Funke Akindele

The actress and filmmaker is a mum to a set of twins, two boys and she has successfully kept them hidden from the prying eyes on social media.

The shroud she has placed on her kids has however not stopped Funke from gushing over them as well as celebrating great moments.

Fans of the actress are still waiting for the big reveal.

6. Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham is mum to an adorable little boy Ire who is obsessed with his dad, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The actress also has a grown up step-daughter who shares a beautiful bond with her that gets people commending the actress.

Toyin has also decided to keep her son away from the paparazzi of her famous lifestyle.

7. Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo is one actress who has been commended several times by fans and colleagues for doing a great job with her two children, Festus and Priscilla.

The youngsters are in their early twenties and are already doing so much for themselves as entrepreneurs and influencers.

The actress has always attributed the great relationship she has with her kids to the fact that she had them early in life.

8. Ruth Kadiri

Ruth Kdiri is one of the numerous Nollywood stars who gave birth to themselves as they share striking resemblance.

The actress has a toddler Reign who is a delight and has a personality of her own beyond looking like her popular mummy.

The actress also does not hesitaiet to show off her bundle of joy at different times on social media.

9. Uche Ogbodo

Uche Ogbodo's fans an colleagues joined her virtually all through the pregnancy of her second child, Lumina.

Even before her baby's arrival, the actress made it known that her little bunny was coming to change her life which we believe has been happening.

Uche also has an older child, Mildred and she gushes over them at every opportunity.

10. Osas Ighodaro

The curvy actress who is a favorite of almost every Nigerian man has a six-year-old daughter, Azariah who looks just like her.

Osas has also successfully kept most of her life including her child private, but son special occasions, Azariah gets a special shout-out.

The actress on such events, lets the world know that she is raising an amazing little girl.

11. Adesua Etomi

Adesua and Banky W have a beautiful boy Zaiah together, the boy's face has been kept hidden since birth, but we are all convinced the couple birthed a fine child.

Even though the identity of their kid is hidden, Banky and the actress gush over himmseveral times on social media and been share goofy moments.

Fans of the superstars cannot wait to see the face of their adorable little boy.

12. Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman is married to her colleague Ibrahim Suleiman and they have an adorable son together, Keon.

Linda's page is filled with photos and videos of her little toddler whose presence has brought so much joy into her life.

Keon is an absolute social media favourite everytime his parents share photos or videos of him.

13. Mercy Aigbe

The actress has two beautiful children and she has always taken out time to show how important they are in her life.

After two children, Mercy is still one of the most gorgeous female Nollywood stars who are still classified as 'hot' women.

The movie star has also shielded her kids away from the glamour of social media.

15. Omoni Oboli

The actress has three beautiful boys and she is also one of the few celebs who had their kids early.

Omoni looks like a big sister with her grown up sons and she gets Nigerians gushing with posts about her family.

The post below is one of the numerous times the actress has gushed over her boys.

Iyabo Ojo's Priscilla celebrates brother

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's children Priscilla and Festus share a beautiful bond that many Nigerians find adorable.

Festus is a year older today, June 21, and Priscy as she is popularly called shared a beautiful post to celebrate her brother.

The influencer shared a TikTok video she made with her brother and tagged him as her twin. Priscilla also reiterated her love for her amazing sibling.

