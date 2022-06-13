Actress Omotola Jalade is an all time favourite and photos of her and her kids sets off adorable reactions and comments on social media

The actress' second daughter Meraiah seems to be more of a beauty and lifestyle queen and her Instagram page affirms the assumption

Meraiah shows off her beautiful body in different outfits as she lives life from one exotic country to another

Popular Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's second daughter Meraiah might eventually take the reins of 'Omosexy' from her.

The young lady and her siblings are fan favourites but she has taken over social media with captivating and stunning photos.

Omotola Jalade's dsughter in different photos Photo credit: @miimiie_e

Source: Instagram

Meraiah has a great body which she compliments with an equally great fashion sense, but the icing on the cake is how she lives a soft life like a beauty queen.

Her Instagram page is littered with photos of her in exotic and beautiful places in the world where she has some of the best moments of her life.

Legit.ng brings to you a couple of moments from Meraiah's colourful and eventful lifestyle.

1. Showing off the bod

The young lady got people gushing with admiration and confirmation that she is indeed her mother's daughter.

Her beautiful ensemble and the background of the photo gives off 'baddie' vibes and she represents well.

Meraiah is beautiful and she knows it.

2. Body goals

Meraiah tensioned fans and followers on social media by not only going on vacation but sharing breathtaking photos as well.

As we said earlier, the young lady is not social media shy and doesn't mind breaking the internet oince in a while.

Omotola needs to start stepping down with the 'omosexy' title.

3. Living the life

Time spent with family is time well spent and the entire Ekeinde clan showed up in one of Meraiah's moments.

To relax and have fun like a true beauty queen, most proplr argue that Dubai is the right place to be.

Meraiah is definitely living her best life on trips.

4. Soft glam

The look, glam, pose and poise in the post below is confirmation that Meraiah is a queen living softly on her lane.

From the subtle look to the choice of outfit, the entire post gave cover girl vibes and fans didn't waste time in pointing that out.

One wouldn't be surprised though, she's Omotola's daughter.

5. Boss Babe

Most of Meraiah's photos are casual an d fun, but we daresay that she cleans up nice too in formal outfits.

The pretty young lady showed off her boss babe side in the post below and she still got people gushing over her.

Love us a queen that can slay in any fit.

Omotola Jalade’s 2nd daughter Meraiah celebrates 22nd birthday

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's second daughter, Meraiah clocked 22 on Monday, February 7.

The young lady took to her Instagram page with beautiful breathtaking photos specially taken to celebrate the special occasion.

Meraiah donned a beautiful patterned wrapped dress and struck different poses in the gorgeous photos.

