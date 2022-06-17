Nigerian ladies are taking into small businesses and are refusing to stay idle, impressing many people with their determination

Staying idle is no longer fashionable as many young ladies are now taking into small businesses and crafts to fend for themselves.

Many of these young ladies started their crafts in a small way, but have hopes of growth. Often, when they share their stories online, they are regarded as sources of inspiration for many.

Three of these ladies stand out this week as they went viral due to their handwork. Legit.ng highlights the three young ladies who went viral this week due to their craft.

Sharon Ijuolachi Akpa

A few years ago, Sharon Ijuolachi Akpa learned shoemaking when she went for her NYSC, but she has since honed her skills and become a professional.

She started making shoes in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital and has now gone viral due to her dedication.

A few days ago, Sharon opened a school of leather works in Abakaliki where she will be teaching others how to make shoes.

Queen Mowun

Queen Mowung, a fast-food seller based in Lagos recently shared her humble beginning on Twitter and instantly went viral.

Queen who sells fried noodles said in her tweet that she takes pride in what she does and also affirmed that she was not prepared to live a fake life.

Her story quickly gained traction online with many asking where her shop is for possible patronage.

Precious Joseph

Precious Joseph is a lady barber who has gone viral due to her powerful skills with the clipper.

In an interview, Precious told Legit.ng that she initially wanted to be a soldier but her dream was thwarted when her family rejected the idea.

She went on to learn barbing and she is now making waves in the profession in Lagos.

