Popular Nigerian socialite, Papaya Ex, recently shared a video of her mother’s new mansion on social media

The young influencer showed off the impressive interior of the huge building as she celebrated her mom’s achievement

The videos went viral on social media and fans were in awe of the house’s beauty and they reacted online

Popular Nigerian social media influencer, Papaya Ex, with real name Abike Raheem, recently shared her mother’s big win with fans after she unveiled her newly built mansion.

Taking to her different social media platforms, Papaya shared a series of videos showing the palatial mansion.

The clips also showed the impressive interior of the beautiful edifice as the socialite likened it to a highbrow location in Lagos, Banana Island.

Papaya Ex flaunts mother's newly built mansion, calls it Banana Island in Ibadan. Photos: @papaya_ex, @abikearabmoney

Source: Instagram

According to Papaya, her mother’s new house is like having Banana Island in Ibadan, Oyo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video showed the lovely high ceilings of the house that was decorated with a glittering chandelier and blue LED lights.

The staircase also had lovely glass railings and gold accents as they wound all the way upwards to the first floor of the home.

The outside of the mansion also boasted of a huge compound with pillars and a big swimming pool and garden area. See the clips below:

See a video of Papaya and her sister spraying her mother bundles of cash at the housewarming party below:

Internet users react to impressive videos of Papaya’s mother’s mansion

Read what some of them had to say below:

Eyinju_eledumare:

“The last slide. It’s the neighbors from the other house vibing to the music. Them nor invite them .”

Fabulosgloria:

“At this point eh there is nothing I will see online that l'll believe.”

Havilahdivas101:

“Where una dey see money oooo.”

Ayvee_r:

“This is how to do house warming abi? No be empty house dem Dey use.”

Leaddyskincare:

“Ever since Bob came into social media, I can never believe anything on it again.”

Omosefejj:

“Make bob come see house opening.”

Simple_lilian2:

“My dear enjoy oh this life just make money no matter how u make the money just make the money lol.”

Dikeh_ex:

“Real definition of PEPPER SEASON❤️.”

Mhiz_bgeal:

“If hook up Dey easy make everybody go do am nowjealous and hatered everywhere Congratulations jare omolomo keep wining.”

Nice one.

Bobrisky flaunts giant cake at N400m housewarming party

Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has continued to cause a buzz online over his N400 million mansion housewarming party.

The talk of the town event took place on June 19, 2022, and the crossdresser has taken to sharing clips from the party online.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Bobrisky posted a video of one of the highlights of his party, the five-tier giant cake.

In the clip, the crossdresser was seen cutting his cake with a big knife and in a classic Bobrisky move, he made sure to display to fans that it was a real cake.

Source: Legit.ng