BBNaija season 6 star, Boma Akpore has opened up about the controversial relationship he had with one of his colleagues, Tega Dominic

Boma revealed that he knew Tega's marriage had ended but chose not to talk about it and decided to play along and take the public criticism

The reality TV star who maintained that he was dealing with a single woman also claimed that people were jealous of him just because he came from the US

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Boma Akpore, who faced a lot of criticism for having a relationship with a married woman, has spoken up about the affair in the house.

Boma during the latest edition of the show's reunion declared that everything that happened was part of the game as he maintained that he didn't want people to predict him.

Boma speaks on his relationship with Tega. Credit: Bbomaakpore @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

The reality star also claimed that people were jealous of him:

"I felt like there were already a lot jealous people out there who are jealous of me, I came from the states I already had almost 300k followers and verified."

He also said he knew people will hate on him no matter what he does.

Boma also bragged that he knew what no one else knew about Tega's marriage but decided to keep it cool and take all the criticisms.

He finally said he chose not to talk about it until Tega herself told the world that her marriage ended in 2020 and maintained that he was actually dealing with a single woman.

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to Boma's comments about Tega

Social media users have reacted differently to Boma's account of his controversial relationship with Tega.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Alexqueenbaby:

"Ok Boma have spoken can we now rest?"

Nanyanzi_i:

"But I remember Tega's husband welcoming her home with a kiss. Just lies to justify their bad actions on a national tv."

Nelly_mwilah:

"The moment Tega asked Emmanuel what he would have done if he found out she wasn't married I knew the MoMA wasn't married."

Royceogboi:

"Both Boma and Tega Dey lie….such a convenient excuse."

I didn't go into the house as a married woman: Tega reveals

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Tega Dominic got social media buzzing during the BBNaija reunion show.

The reality star revealed that she didn't go into Biggie's house as a married woman and insisted she went in as separated.

Tega also revealed that seeing Jaypaul threw her off balance as most of her colleagues claimed they never believed she was married.

Source: Legit.ng