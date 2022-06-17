BBNaija season 6 star, Tega Dominic, got social media buzzing during the latest edition of the show's reunion

The reality star revealed that she didn't go into Biggie's house as a married woman and insisted she went in as separated

Tega also revealed that seeing Jaypaul threw her off balance, as most of her colleagues also claimed they never believed she was married

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Tega Dominic, has during the show's reunion revealed that she never went into Biggie's house as a married person.

Tega during her session made it clear that she went into the house as separated and she stated that in all her interviews.

Tega reveals she was separated before going for BBNaija. Credit: @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

According to her:

"I didn't go into the show as married, I went there as separated in all my interviews I clearly stated it. I went in as separated."

She also admitted that walking into the house and seeing Jaypaul threw her off balance.

Watch the video below:

Some of Tega's colleagues also admitted that they never believed she was married until they got out of biggie's house.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tega's video about her marital status

Social media users have reacted differently to Tega's video about not going into the BBNaija show as a married woman.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Streetbarh:

"What kind of talk is this for goodness sake? These people will just be using English to confuse people which one is separated again?"

Mystic__curves:

"For real for real I’m tired of Tega and her lamba. We no wan hear again abeg."

