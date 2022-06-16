Popular Nigerian female singer, Cynthia Morgan got social media buzzing she shared her opinion about sex and marriage

The dancehall star declared that sex is mainly for reproduction and any other way aside from that is just a waste of time

She also one can only enjoy it when one is married, her statement was received with mixed reactions by members of the online community

Foremost singer, Cynthia Morgan got his fans talking when she shared her two cents about sex and marriage.

The songstress maintained that sex is only meant for reproduction and classified other motives of having it as a waste of time.

Cynthia Morgan advises fans on sex and marriage.

Source: Instagram

She shared the interesting opinion via her Instagram story channel and advocated for having sex only when one is married.

According to her:

"Just sincerely finding out sex is mainly for reproduction. Other than that it's a waste of time. In other words, you can only really enjoy sex when you are married."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Cynthia Morgan's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Cynthia Morgan's opinion about sex and marriage.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

The_fauzziyah:

"Na heartbreak Dey cause this kind yarn. That thing is too sweet."

Spiffing0:

"She’s right normally even in animals they only come on heat to mate and reproduce but some humans have turned it to a thing of fun and cruise."

Leaddyskincare:

"Sex in marriage is best. The truth is premarital sex is a sin against God and your body especially. Its better to wait so as to save yourself unnecessary dramaBut woke people will disagree."

_Cici_nita:

"Mummy GO give the phone back to Cynthia jor."

Caraokon:

"So so true, if your not married you will fear pregnancy and abortion. God help us."

