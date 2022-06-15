Dj Cuppy bought a new car but she refused to share the news on social media for reasons best known to her

The singer recently shared the good news via her Instagram story channel and has spared a lot of reactions online

While some Nigerians asked if the Gelato crooner had finished her thesis before showing off, others asked why she bought a black car

Popular Nigerian singer and billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has revealed her latest acquisition, a black luxurious car.

In the caption that accompanied the post on her Instagram story channel, the singer disclosed that she had been hiding the car from Instagram.

DJ Cuppy finally shows off new car Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Cuppy didn't say for how long she has had the car but proudly showed it off.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Cuppy's new purchase

barr.eseosa:

"It’s not pink something is wrong somewhere."

vanchizzy:

"Only you hide am, only you reveal am."

tuneskyman:

"Why is not in pink colour? "

_goodybae_:

"Florence nwa are you done with your thesis??"

leeeymarrh:

"She doesn’t have a problem.. she should keep enjoying her dad’s money .. make me to Dey enjoy my father trouble."

nene_george:

"You should have still have still have kept it hidden. You just called me poor"

abjwholesalershub:

"Congratulations rich man pikin, we struggling to survive would get ours too amen."

_sucystar:

"Don’t complain of thesis again "

DJ Cuppy shares hilarious inscription about herself online

It is a very laudable thing for anyone to understand himself or herself and their personality traits.

DJ Cuppy got people talking when she shared one of her personality traits but delivered the message in a funny way.

The entertainer shared a post on her Instagram page that looked like she was in the classroom and the message was meant for her classmates.

She wrote a very simple message on her back urging people not to talk to her because she might be forgetful and lacks self-control when it comes to talking.

Social media users across the country reacted differently to DJ Cuppy's post about herself not having self-control.

Source: Legit.ng