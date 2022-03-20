Cynthia Morgan has once again gotten Nigerians talking following her post about the Christian Bible

According to the popular singer, the Bible isn't just unreliable but also inaccurate as it contains discrepancies

Several Nigerians have reacted to the post with many putting the troubled singer on blast for her controversial comments

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan, recently took to her Instagram Stories to get some things off her chest as regards Christianity and the Bible.

According to the German Juice crooner, the Bible is inaccurate and unreliable, questioning why pastors are yet to highlight the discrepancies.

In her words:

"The Bible is inaccurate and unreliable and it baffles me that most of these pastors that claim they've read this book from Genesis to revelation in different occasions are yet to highlight these discrepancies to their followers."

Nigerians have reacted with mixed feelings to her post. Photo credit: @iamcmglobal

Source: Instagram

Social media users react

realujunwamandy_:

"God have mercy on you."

iamifunanyaokafor:

"She really changed."

milkmeami:

"Madam know God Make You Get Peace ✌️"

itz_quinomy:

"You fight humans e no reach you now na God! He’s merciful."

lifestylearmstrong:

"Na see finish na ……. U can’t say this about the Quran."

clintonblink:

"You either believe the Bible or you don’t.You have freedom of choice,use it!"

opearlzbusinessempire:

"All scriptures is inspired by God, beneficial for teaching and learning the right way of life."

open_sesamii:

"lmaooo..that is why ur life is in shambles, typical example of knowing so much yet knowing nothing."

official_devon91:

"Some people just decide to chuck their hands for God eye."

ronald_ose_:

"The Bible is written in sure a way that anyone who can read and write, can understand it."

Source: Legit.ng