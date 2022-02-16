Singer Davido has taken to social media with an update for fans and followers regarding his birthday donation that he pledged to orphanages across the country

The singer via a statement shared online announced that the total sum of N250 million has been disbursed to 292 orphanages in Nigeria

Davido equally shared documents showing the list of various orphanages and how much was disbursed to them

Nigerians on social media have hailed the 30 BG musician for keeping to his words and showing kindness to those who need it the most

Singer David Adeleke aka Davido has once again won the hearts of Nigerians after fulfilling the promise he made some months ago.

The 30 BG musician recently returned to social media with an update regarding the N250 million birthday donation he pledged to orphanages across the country.

N250 million donation: Davido fulfills his promise. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido released an official statement where he reminded people of the five-man committee that was set up to monitor the efficient disbursement of the funds.

According to the singer, the total sum of N250 million has now been disbursed to a total of 292 orphanages in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The statement read in part:

"So far, the total of N250,000,000 has been disbursed to 292 orphanages. As promised in my first statement, I have listed/attached the names and amounts disbursed to the various orphanages. In the spirit of transparency, I thought it wise to give you my loyal supporters, fans, friends and family an update in this regard."

The music star equally expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who made the donation possible as he stressed the importance of helping others.

See screenshots of his post below:

Reactions

adeodi1 said:

"See accountability from private citizens o, what we can't even dream of from our govt and religious houses! ."

olisa_ugo said:

"No one does it better than OBO ."

nnadi_emmanuel_u said:

"It makes sense when people have the capacity to do and they do. Creating the impression alone sometimes is all we need to actually do. Nice one OBO."

iam_mrchilling said:

"David is a great guy …God bless him forever."

coll_ette.1 said:

"FC how far? shebi una talk say na audio money yen yen ."

Davido screams like a child as Imade rushes him and trainer with 'fiery' punches, kicks during workout session

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido continues to keep in shape with his intense workout sessions and he was recently joined by his daughter and her friends.

Davido took to his Instastory channel with a video showing the moment Imade had a quick session with his boxing trainer.

After rushing the trainer, the little girl faced her dad and landed some punches and kicks on him as he tried to block the attack.

Source: Legit.ng