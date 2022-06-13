Nigerian singer, Davido during a show decided to let a fan in on the fun by sharing his microphone with her when he sang Fia

The young lady who got lucky could not believe her good fortune as she screamed her lungs out while she sang along

She held on to her wig during the moment and after Davido took the microphone away, she went down as if to faint as people held her

A young lady probably got one of the huge wishes of her life met after she not only attended a Davido concert but also got to sing with him.

In a video sighted online, the singer who was on stage decided to let a female fan sing along with him and it was a hilarious and surreal moment.

Davido laughs as fan excitedly sings with him Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The lady screamed her lungs out, and it was clear that she would cherish the moment for her life and she had to hold on to her wig as she excitedly jumped around.

After the moment, the lady went down as if to faint and the people around her held her up.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

aphricanace:

" even the wig was overwhelmed."

iamdx2:

"She saw her #Rkelly infront of her OBO to the world."

aijay__omah:

"Her dreams don finally come true."

__luoma__:

"Na deliverance be this ohh.. cos God knows I go do worse"

declutter_naija:

"But wait OBO go dey hold the hand wey she manage use they hold the wig "

stanley_nweze:

"See as body Dey sweet am."

jew_ley:

"God abegggggg too much love I fit faint sha "

Portable laments as Ibadan fans manhandle him

Popular Nigerian singer Portable showed up in Ibadan and his fans decided to give a different taste of the fame he is used to.

It is not surprising that most Portable fans resort to violence when they see him in a bid to get money from him, and a recent video confirmed the phenomenon.

Portable could not help but lament after some of his fans in Ibadan held onto him like a thief in a bid to yank off the money in his fist.

Source: Legit.ng