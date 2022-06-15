In as much as fans love their music stars for giving them vibes and something to vibe to every time, these superstars also get themselves in some scandals

Some Nigerian artists have had causes to be dragged online after their encounters with people they relate with on the streets

Legit.ng takes a look at some Nigerian singers who have been called out by members of the public for assaults

Fans always turn on their music star whenever they are involved in issues that have to do with assaults and forget about their singing prowesses.

As interesting and loving as these singers are, they sometimes get involved in messy issues with members of the public that put them in negative spotlights.

Nigerians singer who have been called out for assault.

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some Nigerian music stars who have been accused of assaulting people in recent times.

1. Timaya

Might not like to be in the news for the bad reasons but Timaya got himself into one during the fuel scarcity period earlier in the year.

A young lady accused the Egbri Papa of hit and run after the singer allegedly hit her car but didn't wait to settle things and chose to drive off instead.

The scenario landed the woman in hospital with the dancehall singer releasing statement about the incident.

2. Davido

Music superstar, Davido sparked reactions during his much talked about 29th birthday party in Dubai as the event allegedly turned bloody following an outburst at a club.

The DMW boss allegedly signalled his dissatisfaction at a regular club-goer who was recording him with his phone.

When he continued, the singer's gang swung into action by attempting to seize the device which resulted in a fight at the club, the incident got fans divided online as some stood with the singer, and others lampooned him.

3. Wande Coal

Wande Coal got into the spotlight after an online activist, Folarin called him out for assaulting his brother.

Folarin said Wande Coal and his gang beat his brother making the young man cry like a baby with a burnt face.

The activist further vowed that the singer will definitely pay for what he did, and fans condemned his actions

4. Burna Boy

Burna Boy got the mother of all assault incidents after he and his entourage were called out for shooting at fun-seekers in a club.

The problem started when the Grammy-award winner allegedly made advances at a married woman in a Lagos club and things got messy when his entourage shoot at people.

The shooting incident left two people hospitalised and Burna Boy was heavily criticised.

