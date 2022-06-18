Singer Davido kicked off the second day of his WRBLO tour in the US with an energetic performance

Videos making the rounds on social media captured the singer performing some of his hit songs to a charged audience

Fans and supporters on social media who couldn’t be present at the venue had different things to say as they hailed the singer

Nigerian music star Davido is having the time of his life on the We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) tour as indicated by clips on social media.

Hours after a successful first-night show in Brooklyn, New York, the music star and his 30BG team stormed Toronto, Ontario for the second show in his lineup.

Davido's show in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: @thedavidodailyshow/@davido

Source: Instagram

As expected, the energy level was through the roof for the music star who has missed the excitement of tours since his last experience during the coronavirus pandemic.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Dvaido made a dramatic entrance and kicked off his Toronto with a performance of hit single, Fia.

Members of the audience sang word for word as they enjoyed their money’s worth at Davido’s concert.

Just like his first show, the Stand Strong crooner made sure to pay homage to his state, Osun, as a symbolic Osun Osogbo grove artwork was stationed on the stage.

Watch videos below:

Social media users react

meshackjoseph171 said:

"Legendary greatest of all time."

chiz_zynwobekee said:

"Abi you done see the reason why we dey call our Goat, no body badder than the baddest. King doings ."

acetunefanpage said:

"This song is definitely top 3 of my best David songs."

ismagrin_oosha said:

"OBO go just sing small song then leave una make una dey sing the rest lol living legend ❤️."

