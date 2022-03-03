I Didn’t Hit Her and Runaway, I Drove Off When 4 Boys Aggressively Approached Me: Timaya Denies Allegation
- Nigerian music star, Timaya has finally given his own account of the hit and run allegation involving him and a lady
- The singer went on Instagram live to clear the air about the issue as he stated that he left the scene when 4 guys were aggressively approaching his vehicle
- The Egberi Papa also noted that he was not arrested over the issue and he only went to the police station to give a statement, Nigerian have reacted differently to his account
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Singer Timaya has finally spoken about the hit and run allegation levelled against him.
The singer went on Instagram live to narrate how the incident happened as he claimed the lady involved said he hit her car and while they were in the middle of the interaction, other people joined them.
Timaya said he had to leave the scene and drive off when four guys aggressively approached him and the lady held his side mirror and fell off when he moved his vehicle.
He further stated that he was not arrested over the incident and only went to the police station to give a statement about it.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Watch his live video below:
Nigerians react to Timaya's statement on hit and run allegation
Nigerians have reacted differently to Timaya's account about the situation, some of them feel he was not remorseful about it.
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below
Ceemplybecca:
"It’s how non-Challant and not even remorseful at all for me!! Just lies!"
Tkinzystar:
"Even if. Just be remorseful. That’s my take."
Derrick_nnaji:
"Abeggiii, you could have address this before now but instead you blocked her friend/sister that was complaining to you, you can do better oga."
She's in pain at the hospital: Lady calls out Timaya for hitting her sister with his car and running away
Lingeriebytemmy:
"He doesn’t even feel remorse for the babe that is hospitalized."
Stankor_:
"No sentiment. I believe him. He ran for his life. Everyone wan blow with these celebrities."
Lady calls out Timaya for hitting her sister and running away
Legit.ng previously reported that Timaya was called out on social media by a lady for refusing to take responsibility after hitting her sister with his car.
The lady shared photos and a video of her sister writhing in pain on hospital bed as she revealed that he also damaged her car in the process.
The aggrieved lady also noted that she tried to contact the singer on Instagram and via his number but he blocked her.
Source: Legit.ng