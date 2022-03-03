Nigerian music star, Timaya has finally given his own account of the hit and run allegation involving him and a lady

The singer went on Instagram live to clear the air about the issue as he stated that he left the scene when 4 guys were aggressively approaching his vehicle

The Egberi Papa also noted that he was not arrested over the issue and he only went to the police station to give a statement, Nigerian have reacted differently to his account

Singer Timaya has finally spoken about the hit and run allegation levelled against him.

The singer went on Instagram live to narrate how the incident happened as he claimed the lady involved said he hit her car and while they were in the middle of the interaction, other people joined them.

Timaya said he had to leave the scene and drive off when four guys aggressively approached him and the lady held his side mirror and fell off when he moved his vehicle.

He further stated that he was not arrested over the incident and only went to the police station to give a statement about it.

Nigerians react to Timaya's statement on hit and run allegation

Nigerians have reacted differently to Timaya's account about the situation, some of them feel he was not remorseful about it.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below

Ceemplybecca:

"It’s how non-Challant and not even remorseful at all for me!! Just lies!"

Tkinzystar:

"Even if. Just be remorseful. That’s my take."

Derrick_nnaji:

"Abeggiii, you could have address this before now but instead you blocked her friend/sister that was complaining to you, you can do better oga."

Lingeriebytemmy:

"He doesn’t even feel remorse for the babe that is hospitalized."

Stankor_:

"No sentiment. I believe him. He ran for his life. Everyone wan blow with these celebrities."

Lady calls out Timaya for hitting her sister and running away

Legit.ng previously reported that Timaya was called out on social media by a lady for refusing to take responsibility after hitting her sister with his car.

The lady shared photos and a video of her sister writhing in pain on hospital bed as she revealed that he also damaged her car in the process.

The aggrieved lady also noted that she tried to contact the singer on Instagram and via his number but he blocked her.

