A social media activist, Folarin , has penned a lengthy epistle to seriously call out singer Wande Coal

, Folarin alleged that Wande Coal and his gang beat up his easy-going brother for blocking their way so much that the young man started crying

Nigerians who reacted to the post noted that some celebrities will be worse than politicians if given power

A Nigerian activist, Folarin, is exposing popular singer, Wande Coal, and his gang over the way they treated his brother.

Folarin took to his Twitter page to heavily lampoon Wande as he explained what happened between him and his brother. He declared that the singer won't get away with what he did.

Activist drags Wande Coal for assaulting his brother

Source: Instagram

According to him, the treatment his brother received from the singer and his gang got the young man sobbing like a child.

He said his brother's vehicle was in the way of the singer.

"Wande Coal and his gang asked my brother to remove his vehicle so they could move, my brother obliged and went to get his car keys, as soon as he approached his car to open it, one of them slapped him, before he could say anything else, another punched him."

Folarin asked Wande who he thinks he is, adding that his easy-going brother got a swollen face and black eye from the incident.

Nigerians react to Folarin's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Folarin calling out Wande Coal.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Miraclez06:

"Celebrities acting like politicians."

Wendy_adamma:

"These celebrities are doing way too much."

Fficialjovialmum:

"Everytime we blame our leaders even when some people are worse than them and will do worse when placed in that position of authority they are."

Dr_teru:

"Nigerian celebrities acting like demi god and y'all are nothing with the average Nigerian on the street."

