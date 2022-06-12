A man identified as Flowolf has finally shared details of what happened with Burna Boy and his two friends who were reportedly shot by the singer's men

Flowolf revealed that his friends came to the country for a wedding and he invited them out to a club where Burna Boy also showed up at

The young man said that a petty altercation with Burna over a woman led to bullets flying with one of his friends getting scraped on his head while the other got shot in the leg

Burna Boy is currently trending on Twitter after a young man took to the app to shed more light on the issue the singer was called out for days ago.

Flowolf in a series of tweets explained that his two friends who were victims of the situation came into the country and the invited them to a club in Lagos.

Man gives details of altercation with Burna Boy Photo credit: @burnaboygram/Theflowolf

Source: Instagram

The three men met Burna Boy at the club and a petty altercation arose because of a woman, in the moment, bullets had rented the air and one of his friends got scraped in the head and the other r got shot in the leg.

Burna Boy and his men escaped but Flowolf's friends landd in the hospital and he made sure to share photos as well as details of how the one shot in the leg eventually survived.

"My Guys came to 9ja from England & Usa Respectively 4 a wedding.I invited dem out to club cubana a petty altercation with Burna Boy's people arose (Cos of woman).The next thing Bullets started flying , one got scraped in the head by a bullet and the other one got shot in the leg."

"When we rushed him to the Naval Medic Center they said they had no blood and he needed 3 pints of O+ blood , they said none of us can donate because we had been drinking from the club and then my friend started to shake on the hospital bed like he was losing his life."

See tweets below:

Nigerians react

@area_fatherr:

"Naval medical center? And they haven’t arrested anybody yet? It’s not really adding up. If you really want justice. You’ll do more than just Twitter my bro. Normal hospital wouldn’t even attend to such cases without a police report… not to mention a naval one?"

@asari_freedom:

"This burna boy sef, make wahala no ruin him career."

@Vulgtah:

"Why allow people carry arms into a club no matter how highly placed they are?"

@Kabir_1k:

"Why did you have to use "Burna boy's people" to describe rogue police officers? They being attached to Burna Boy as protective detail is inconsequential at this point bcos even the said Burna Boy was not at the scene of the crime, those men are police officers first b4 anything."

@Kingfemi69:

"I hope you guys wouldn’t just let it fly, someone need to answer for this."

Man claims Burna Boy and security shot 2 people in club

Grammy award winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy caused a stir of social media after news of his recent escapade made the rounds on social media.

According to a man identified as Abiola, the singer and his security guy have landed two people in the hospital after allegedly getting into a fight and pulling up a gun.

Abiola questioned how Burna and his team were able to get away with such an act and the kind of confidence the singer had to pull up a gun in such a situation.

Source: Legit.ng