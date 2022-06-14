Mercy Aigbe became the topic of discussion on social media after a lady identified as Larritt threw a bottle at her at a party during a messy fight

The actress decided to say her side of the story and she noted that she and Larritt are acquaintances who patronize each other's business

Mercy also added that Larritt has bullied her several times and all effort to find out why she dislikes her so much proved abortive

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, finally issued a statement after her messy and embarrassing fight with a businesswoman, Larritt at a party.

Mercy in her statement revealed that she has been bullied several times by Larritt who refused to disclose her offence.

Mercy finally addresses fight with Larritt Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe/@larrittshoesvillage

Source: Instagram

We are acquaintances

Mercy revealed that she has been verbally abused by Laritt who decided to take it a step further by physically assaulting her at the party that went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She continued by saying that for reasons best known to Larritt, she doesn't hesitate to slander her online to the point of making videos and posts on social meia.

Mercy added that she has tried to find out what the issue is but the businesswoman chose to ignore her even though they are acquaintances and they patronize each other's business.

The actress finally added that she retaliated to the abuse at the party because she decided to stand up for herself and while the bottle didn't hit her, it landed on someone else but without injuries.

See the post below:

Reactions to Mercy's statement

poshest_hope:

"After all these brouhaha, I’m sure in your next life, you’ll avoid someone’s husband. Cos you used to be calm until you remarried."

rangeraimentcouture:

"I don't understand how we will hate someone who has done nothing to us but who maybe did or is doing what we don't agree with. E reach to throw her bottle? Madam Lara you wan kill her? Can we hear your side too? Did she kill your child??"

justkingphoebe___:

"The fight wasn’t necessary for real."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"When the bible said there would be no peace for the wicked, it was actually referring to this mommy ..."

girllikezara:

"Mercy stop apologising for standing up for your self, na second wife you be, you no kill person."

Larritt speaks after video of her stoning Mercy Aigbe with bottle

Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Omolara Olukotun, better known as Larritt, broke her silence on social media after her messy fight with actress, Mercy Aigbe.

The socialite threw shade at Mercy and claimed she was going from pillar to post trying to explain herself. According to Larritt, none of that concerns her.

The businesswoman then added that she is not one to drag things with people on social media because all that noise is environmental pollution.

Source: Legit.ng