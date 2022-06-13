Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Larritt, has now spoken more on her trending fight with actress, Mercy Aigbe

A video had gone viral showing the moment Larritt stoned Aigbe with a bottle at a party as they fought

In a new post, Larritt noted that she does not have time to trade words online and she will face whoever faces her

Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Omolara Olukotun, better known as Larritt, has now broken her silence on social media after her messy fight with actress, Mercy Aigbe.

The businesswoman and the actress were involved in a brawl at a party that started after Larritt stoned Aigbe with a bottle.

The display was caught on camera and the videos soon trended on social media, thereby causing a buzz.

Businesswoman Larritt speaks after physical fight with Mercy Aigbe at party. Photos: @larrittshoesvillage, @realmercyaigbe

In a new development, Larritt took to her official social media page to speak further on the issue.

The socialite threw shade at Mercy and claimed she was going from pillar to post trying to explain herself. According to Larritt, none of that concerns her.

The businesswoman then added that she is not one to drag things with people on social media because all that noise is environmental pollution.

Larritt added that if a person faces her, she faces them back and that everybody will eventually be alright.

See a screenshot of Larritt’s now deleted post below:

Nigerians react as Larritt speaks on her trending fight with Mercy Aigbe

Read what social media users had to say about the businesswoman’s post below:

Jovita_ehias:

“I love vawulence and lara is my mother her handle pls, she is about to gain a follower .”

Kokoroabigail:

“But just imagine say the bottle really really hit her..! Have never heard that violence pay ooh! I'll rather walk away than talk me were dey shame.”

Specialhairz:

“This Aunty no be preacher of love .”

Distinct_souvenirs:

“Thank God say na plastic coke bottle , not that breakable one wey strong like Olumo rock ,otherwise na hospital Mercy for dey now ooo.”

Osasu.daniels:

“She is lucky her bottle didn’t k*ll someone at that party. She would have been singing a different song by now. ”

Whitneyodion:

“Abeg make she rest with her eyebrows way reach her ear.”

Ninas_kitchenfoodie:

“No mercy for mercy...you do anyhow you collect am hot.”

Fer.an.mi:

“Are you people not ashamed you have kids ffs.”

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Mercy Aigbe and Larritt's fight

Following Mercy Aigbe's fight with a woman at an event recently, Iyabo Ojo decided to drop a subtle shade regarding the situation.

Iyabo was seated directly beside the woman who threw a bottle at Mercy when their argument suddenly escalated.

Sharing photos of her pretty makeup to the event, Iyabo noted that her look in the photos is proof that she doesn't support violence.

