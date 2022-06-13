Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe was reportedly caught up in a fight with socialite and actress Omolara Olukotun, with other Nollywood stars in attendance

The video showed the likes of Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Ajao were at the event where the fight broke out as a bottle was thrown at Mercy

Fans and followers have taken to social media to react to the video as many blamed actress Mercy Aigbe

A video of popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe allegedly being involved in a brawl with a socialite identified as Omolara Olukotun, also known as Larrit has gone viral on social media.

The video showed that the likes of Iyabo Ojo, who was seated beside Larrit, Eniola Ajao, were at the event when Larrit unexpectedly stood up and threw a bottle at Mercy.

Viral video of Mercy Aigbe and a lady in a brawl. Credit: @instablo9ja @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo was seen drinking and smiling as the two exchanged words.

Popular blog Gistlover gave a reason behind the clash in a post via its Instagram account.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The post read:

“Watch how the Gbas gbos take start Laarit Dey call Mercy Obo ole naso mercy go pay DJ say make him begin play Song to shade laarit back Larrit was having it until Mercy call Lara name gangan, Na there bottles begin fly, Lara Na one of our members for Vawulence headquarters here, so when o say bottles go begin fly I no talk am for nothing, any Vawulence pikin wey no sharp no fit sharp again till thy kingdom come, before I give una full details I don go ask Lara say hope she no disgrace our Vawulence headquarters, shey you give Aya D owner woto woto? and Yes, she made us proud details later oooo i come in peace."

See the post below:

Internet users react

benny_lee04:

"U collect husband u collect orobo bottle for head."

jospheenah:

"You will always meet someone that is your match , always ‼️‼️‼️‼️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

Mercy Aigbe stuns in pink outfit

It seems popular actress Mercy Aigbe may be taking some fashion lessons from billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy.

Cuppy is known for her love for the colour pink as almost everything she owns comes in this colour including her Pink House in London.

It, however, looks like Mercy has joined the league of pink lovers as the actress in some posts via her social media timeline shared photos as well as a video of her as she slays in pink all through.

Source: Legit.ng