Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy got people talking when she shared a funny post about herself on social media

The billionaire daughter wrote an inscription on her back about not having self-control when it comes to talking

The picture she shared looked like she was in the classroom and talking to her colleagues as she mentioned her thesis

It is a very laudable thing for anyone to understand himself or herself and their personality traits.

DJ Cuppy got people talking when she shared one of her personality traits but delivered the message in a funny way.

DJ Cuppy reveals she has no self-control. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The entertainer shared a post on her Instagram page that looked like she was in the classroom and the message was meant for her classmates.

She wrote a very simple message on her back urging people not to talk to her because she might be forgetful and lacks self-control when it comes to talking.

According to her:

"Please don't talk to me. I have no self-control and will talk to you for two hours and will not get my thesis done."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to DJ Cuppy's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to DJ Cuppy's post about herself not having self-control.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sewatheblogger_:

"Her sense of humor is unmatched."

__Sweet_annie:

"Allow me to concentrate when you see me focus I talk for a living."

Officialbobbyfredrick__

"Omo jokes apart If u don't like Florence, your life must be really sad what's there to hate, she seems like a very cool-spirited person."

Phsextoyshop:

"She wants to study and doesn’t need distractions because if you start conversing with her, she will talk and forget about her thesis. This is a summary for those who don’t understand."

Leeeymarrh:

"I’m a parrot would have been better or radio, this lady is funny."

DJ Cuppy cries out as she struggles with her studies

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy took to social media to lament her rigorous academic experience at Oxford University.

The billionaire daughter disclosed that she's currently in her last term and has to put in extra work to come out with a brilliant academic performance.

Cuppy admitted that the entire process has been mentally and emotionally draining as she maintained that her 'Godfidence' will pull her through.

