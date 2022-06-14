Shortly after actress Mercy Aigbe pointed out that she has no idea why Larritt is hell-bent on embarrassing her, the businesswoman has replied

Larritt in a new post warned the actress or anyone not to call her name to address issues they don't want her to react to

She continued by saying that she has ignored every urge to explain herself and she hasn't mentioned any name to chase clout

Popular actress Mercy Aigbe's fight with businesswoman Larritt has taken a new turn as warnings have been sent out.

Shortly after Mercy decided to address their messy fight as well as the fact that she has been bullied several times, Larritt also dropped a reply.

In the new post, the businesswoman advised people not to call on her to address issues that they don't want her to react to.

She added that she has ignored every urge to explain herself like Mercy and she deliberately did not mention names because she's not a clout chaser.

Larritt also sternly warned the actress not to trigger her by mentioning her name.

Nigerians react to Larritt's post

lovewoluofficial:

"Obviously she has nothing to explain to why she attacked Mercy. If this is all she has to say then Mercy was right."

xom_mie:

"This Larrit woman too like trouble."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Anyway from what I have read , this woman is purposely looking for mercy's wahala Sha, even though I no like hanty mercy but the other woman dey at fault abeg "

pickles.island:

"Y’all hating and judging Mercy as if you’re God….it is well with una."

baddieaf10:

"Abeg in as much as I don’t like what mercy did, omo this larrit na devil on her own abeg! She’s been trolling mercy at every opportunity she see’s even iyabo self wey no close again to mercy sef no dey troll her."

Iyabo Ojo shares subtle shade after Mercy Aigbe’s fight

Following Mercy Aigbe's fight with Larritt at an event, Iyabo Ojo decided to drop a subtle shade regarding the situation.

Iyabo was seated directly beside the woman who threw a bottle at Mercy when their argument suddenly escalated.

Sharing photos of her pretty makeup to the event, Iyabo noted that her look in the photos is proof that she doesn't support violence.

