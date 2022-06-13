BBNaija star, Wanthoni gave a piece of relationship advice for one of her fans on social media and Nigerians are relating to it

The reality star urged her followers to reach out to her if they need any advice and one of them talked about falling in love with her ex's friend

Wanthoni advised her to abort the feeling and look elsewhere, Nigerians have reacted differently to the post

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Wanthoni asked her followers via his Instagram story channel to share any topic they would love to get advice on.

One of the followers shared her worries and she declared that she fell in love with her ex-boyfriend's friend.

Wanthoni gives fan relationship advice. Credit: @wathonianyansi

Source: Instagram

According to the lady:

"I'm in love with my ex-boyfriend friend and he is into me too but we are so scared to be committed."

Wanthoni advised her that she should erase the idea and abort the mission because there were so many fishes in the river.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Wanthoni advice to her fan

Social media users have reacted differently to the advice Wanthoni gave to her fan.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Glowbail89:

"You think it a coincidence that your he is is into you? Sister they are passing you around like a "blunt" of loud. These things don't happen by mistake. Shine ya eye."

Janeblinky:

"Use eraser and erase that feeling."

_Luhceey:

"Your ex boyfriend shouldn’t stop you from finding love sha."

Hey_scenty:

"How do y’all even notice ur ex's-friends? Men plenty but you want to be discussed during their ps5 games."

Veevyane__:

"There’s no manual to these things.. if it’s going to work, it will and if it doesn’t work, life goes on." '

Source: Legit.ng