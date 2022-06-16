Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha decided to reach out to the locals in a bid to get them to register and get their Permanent Voter's Card (PVC)

The reality star did not go empty-handed as she made sure to take with her incentives that will make the locals more welcoming

Mixed reactions greeted Tacha's gesture on social media but many people commended and praised her

Big Brother Naija star Tacha has in her own way reached out to the local people in the rural areas about the importance of getting their Permanent Voter's Card (PVC).

The reality star shared a video of the several food items such as rice, oil, and noodles that she packed as incentives during the outreach.

Tacha stirs reactions with gesture towards local people Photo credit: @sypmly_tacha

Source: Instagram

She also pointed out that she doesn't have a lot of money to throw around, but she understands the importance of sensitizing people who are not on social media.

"I’m not doing this because I have too much.. I’m doing this because I understand how important it is to sensitive the LOCALS! If God has blessed you, use it to do GOOD! See you tomorrow DEGEMA! Nigeria will be great AGAIN!"

Check out Tacha's tweet below:

Nigerians react to Tacha's tweet

@yaaakonadi:

"Do it without stickers, do it with love, do it secretly without cameras, do it without making noise about it, and let the result or the outcome announce the good work. That's what it means to bless!"

@PstChibuzorGift:

"I’m happy that youths are waking up. Commendable."

@Bash45638551:

"Future election riggers on training, must you bribe them to register for PVC."

@charlessholokwu:

"I didn't know that Tacha has this heart for giving. Indeed, there is more to people than meets the eye. I love her zeal and energy to see Nigeria transform for the better."

@BigChiefKiz:

"You are one of the celebrities using your reach to do the needful for the society."

