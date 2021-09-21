BBNaija Double Wahala star, Alex Asogwa, has joined the trend of people talking about somebody’s son finding them

The young lady advised ladies and men who are looking for somebody’s son or daughter to find them to also improve on themselves

According to her, even Tiwa Savage who sang the popular song does not remain idle while hoping for someone to find her

BBNaija star, Alex Asogwa, has spoken up about the trend of ladies singing Tiwa Savage’s popular song, Somebody’s Son, while hoping for one to find them someday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality star spoke on how some ladies and even men sit at home without adding value to their lives and hoping for somebody’s son or daughter to find them one day.

The BBNaija star advised them to improve and add value to themselves before hoping to be found by someone. She also added that Tiwa Savage who sang the song does not remain idle at home.

BBNaija's Alex has advised ladies to improve their lives before looking for Somebody's Son. Photos: @alex_unusual.

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“If you like, sit at home and be singing “somebody’s son go find me one day”. Don’t improve and add value to the “you” that wants to be found.

"Even Tiwa Savage that recorded the song doesn’t sit at home doing nothing.

"This applies to the guys too . Don’t go looking for somebody’s daughter without adding value and working on yourself . I come in peace ✌.”

Social media users react

Alex’s advice was met with series of interesting reactions from internet users. A number of them seemed to agree with her.

Read some of their comments below:

Iamteddya:

“Caption! ”

Ka.tiara_:

“Stop shouting at me.”

2tinz_official:

“ON POINT BABY GIRL.”

