Actress Mercy Johnson has taken to social media with a hilarious recreation of a soundbite from one of her old Nollywood movies

The actress was spotted rocking a funny outfit as she brought the viral ‘breaking news’ audio to life in a new TikTok video

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions to the Nollywood movie star's video

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has humoured her fans and followers in the online community with yet another funny TikTok video.

The actress didn’t go too far for inspiration this time around as she simply recreated a viral soundbite from one of her old Nollywood movies.

Mercy Johnson humours fans with funny video. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Mercy rocked a funny outfit as she recreated the lines from the audio that several skit makers and online content creators now use for their videos.

Sharing the video on her page, the film star hilariously stressed the need for someone to take her phone away from her.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

solaakinboye said:

"Mercy must be a medicinal clown in the Okojie's family ."

adukemediaqueen said:

"This movie is so interesting ."

starrgirlnorachin36 said:

"Lol, are we now collecting evidence mercy? Dwl."

sugar_cubeten said:

"Not this evening abeg ."

harri_zinny said:

"It's all over,don't cry don't beg ."

vqueenesther said:

"Kwam kwam kwam... NTA- Africa's Window to the world ."

adaoraemekanwa said:

"This beautiful Lady is full of vibe, no dull moment by her side."

rebjs34 said:

"Perfect l laughed so hard."

melanated_qal said:

"Lord have mercy upon us oya sorry oo sorry oo."

mulondo tsivhu said:

"As for breaking news sound oo."

Digital painting of Mercy Johnson's family sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her family made heads turn over a digital painting of them.

This happened after the actress shared the photo online, which showed every member of her family engaged in different activities in the home.

The photo has left many of her fans and followers gushing, as many said it new deserves to be the front page of home economics textbooks.

