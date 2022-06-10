Media personality Nenny B has happily taken to social media to share a piece of good news with her fans and followers

The MTV Base video vixen disclosed that she just acquired a brand new Range Rove r automobile and a luxury home of her own

r Congratulatory messages poured in for Nenny B, with some other social media users saying different things about the double purchase

It is indeed a moment of joy and satisfaction for popular media personality Nenny B who has just become a proud homeowner in Lagos.

The MTV Base video vixen recently took to her official Instagram page to share the good news with her fans and followers on the social media platform.

Media personality Nenny B acquires new Range Rover and luxury mansion. Photo: @nenny_b

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, it is a double celebration for the young lady who equally shared the news of her newly acquired Range Rover ride.

Nenny B posted photos of her new acquisitions as she gave glory to God.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

fredycj said:

"Congratulations dear. Lagos has really Favoured you."

princessdaprada said:

"Congrats my brown baby."

_beke__ said:

"You deserve it ❤️,God bless you and your new home."

natinethe said:

"Nenny!!!!! You did it Talk and do babyyyyyyy."

thebeccs_simeon said:

"Omg!!! Nennyyyyyyy Whoop whoop Congratulations."

mide_fwesh said:

"You people should please share update with us ooo where Una they see money oo."

hype_splen.gee said:

"Big congratulations drop location for the popping of champagne!!!"

fure_xo said:

"That is it. I think my 3500 for Range Rover is complete now. I am tired of this oppression ."

freshtalkcfr said:

"Na the same media we dey abi una own dey different."

Source: Legit.ng