Popular Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun sparked hilarious reactions on social media when she announced that she is now a homeowner in the United Kingdom

The beautiful actress shared a video of the new property on Instagram and congratulated herself on the big milestone

The moment her keys were delivered to her was also captured in the video and Nigerians have joined her in the big celebration

Nigerian actress, Seyi Edun is gushing over her latest achievement on Instagram and fans are loving it.

The actress shared a lovely video to announce that she is now a homeowner in the United Kingdom.

Seyi Edun buys house in London

In the video, Asake's Palazo was playing in the background as she was taken around the new beautiful property.

The moment her keys were handed over to her was also captured as she popped champagne after the flawless video as a sign of a big celebration.

She captioned the post as:

"Congratulations to meI got the keys to my property in UK ."

Check out the video below:

Nigerians congratulate her

A number of Seyi Edun's fans and celebrity colleagues have stormed the comment section of the post to shower her with lovely congratulatory messages on the new London home.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

iyaboojofespris:

"Congratulations dear ❤️."

Bunmi123455:

"Congratulations. You people get money oooo, help us now."

Ramzie_williams:

"This here's hoooge, congratulations dear❤️

Thatgirl_bukky:

"Congratulations momma you hand just dey fast like gimme this thing my sister."

Taiwogold_fanisi:

"Wow! That's awesome. Congratulations big sis I tap into this blessing because I love everything about it. More keys."

Oritsemercy:

"Woman making records things I love to see Congratulations."

Mama_everyoung_mother:

"Wow this is massive blessings for you congratulations."

