Singer Simi has sparked hilarious reactions on social media following a post shared on her official Twitter page

The music star teasingly complained about Yoruba men and how they use their style and ‘sweet mouths’ to lead women astray

Social media users were quick to jump under Simi’s post and ask if Adekunle Gold had done anything to offend her

Nigerian singer Simi recently got social media users talking after taking to her Twitter page with a post about Yoruba men.

The Duduke crooner in her post pointed out how Yoruba men will use their love for the agbada outfit and spoken English to lead women astray.

The singer tweeted:

"Sigh. Yoruba men will use agbada and Queen's English to lead you astray."

Social media users react

Even though Simi’s tweet was shared amid the ongoing All Progressive Party (APC)’s convention, social media users were quick to link it to her husband, Adekunle Gold.

Several users on the platform asked Simi if her husband had wronged her while others made hilarious references to the lyrics in Adekunle’s Orente song.

Read some comments sighted below:

@_Just_Malik said:

"Na now Orente wan start to dey complain."

@shaderoomplanet said:

"Adekunle, what have you done to Simi tonight?"

@mister_ade5 said:

"Orente wan dey disguise ni sha."

@ThatSkincareGuy said:

"Orente don Dey complain."

Adekunle Gold surprises Simi on live TV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Simi was pleasantly surprised during an episode of the Nigerian Idol show where she serves as a judge.

The show’s host mentioned how she marked her birthday during the week and how a superfan was selected to celebrate her in a special way.

Simi was completely taken by surprise as her husband, Adekunle Gold, showed up on stage with a birthday cake in hand.

The video sparked sweet reactions from members of the audience as well as social media users who watched it online.

One social media user wrote:

"Simi is the icing on the cake for this show I want to see her again next year.. father here if you feel the same."

