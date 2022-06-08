Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has caused quite a buzz on social media with her new photos

In the snaps, the controversial fashionista put her curves and ample skin on display in a daring bodysuit by Mugler

While many people have showered Makinwa with compliments, there were those who didn't quite approve

The feline, figure-hugging Mugler bodysuit, with its generous cutouts, has become ubiquitous with quite a number of female American singers ranging from Billie Eilish, Beyonce, Cardi B, to Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo.

Toke rocked the bodysuit designed by Mugler. Credit: Toke Makinwa

Now, it appears our very own media girl, Toke Makinwa, has jumped on the trend and it has undoubtedly caused quite a ruckus on social media.

She shared photos on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts sparking a torrent of reactions from her fans and followers.

Check out the post below:

In one post, she wrote:

"When I hear that “she went under the knife to impress men” comment, sorry to disappoint you boo, I love how I look in clothes . Boys can wait ✌️"

In a report by The Guardian, Casey Cadwallader, who has been the creative director at Mugler since 2017 had this to say:

“The bodysuit and what it represents is powerful. People see how relevant it is - being really open-minded, embracing diversity, embracing different expressions of gender.”

Social media users react

However, while the majority of the comments were compliments from her colleagues and fans, there were some who didn't quite approve of the post.

Check out some comments below:

@Boricaneo:

"Yesterday you were condemning the Ondo shooting and the government, today you dey post yansh for Twitter, oga o this country na wa o."

@viviajih:

"At this point we all need Jesus, slaying whether dead or alive will do us no good, after now you will preach relationship issues. Jesus is the solution join the trend."

@VivianNjoku:

"You look good darling, but you are not Kim Kadashion or any of them . Their body build is diff. Yes, you've done the as.s and it looks gr8 n sexy but No!"

@AdekemiAdegoke_:

"Kukuma no wear clothes."

the_ngozi:

"You can’t afford to be pressed when you’re in this outfit, cause na to naked."

