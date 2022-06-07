Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson-Okojie is calling on her fans and fellow Nigerians to register for their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming 2023 elections

The comic star hilariously shared a video where she appeared like an ice cream hawker as she delivered her message

Fans and colleagues in the industry were seen in Mercy’s comment section with different reactions to her video post

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie is not new to the business of using humour to deliver socially conscious messages and she just did that again with a video post.

The movie star took to her Instagram page with a video post in which she appeared like an ice-cream seller.

Mercy Johnson sells ice cream in funny video. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy was also spotted with an ice-cream truck, but her choice of outfit was another point of attraction to her fans and followers.

Away from the funny video, the movie star used the opportunity to call on fellow Nigerians to register for their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) ahead of the general elections in 2023.

"You still have till 30th June to get your PVC. Add your input to the change you wish to see. Nor be laffing matter...it is enough. People will come online and rant, just so you feel they are with you but na online agenda be that. Backyard campaign plenty...," the actress wrote.

See her post below:

Fans and colleagues react

naza.stylist said:

"Ma, it's like it's from you your beautiful daughter divine inherit wearing oversize shoes."

iamngozin said:

"Should I cry now or I should laugh because na your own dey different are selling ice cream or you are saying people should get their pvc?"

ejogbariemuoke said:

"This your sheo ennn if you use am match sea. That sea must dry ooo."

georginaibeh said:

"Mama oooo."

phabulousthreads_ said:

"Yes ma, individual politics for us, anywhere we see better candidate, we vote for them, party politics is over. We go vote Peter Obi, BANKY,"

Source: Legit.ng