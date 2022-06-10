There are interesting twists in the BBNaija season 6 reunion as Liquorose accused her ex-lover Emmanuel of flirting with other girls

Liquorose expressed her displeasure about meeting Emmanuel in the shower with other female housemates, JMK and Angel

JMK and Angel also said their side of the story to Liquorose's accusations, saying he flirted with them

The drama-filled Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye reunion continues to give fans plenty of things to talk about as some major revelations were made.

During the latest edition of the show, Liquorose accused her lover Emmanuel of flirting and showering with other girls in Biggie's house.

She revealed that she caught Emmanuel showering with Angel and JMK even when she had not seen his nakedness.

Liquorose said the scene got her mad as she only told Emmanuel to be free with the girls not to flirt with them.

Angel, JMK and Saskay also shared their experiences about the moment Emmanuel flirted with them.

Liquorose further addressed what happened in Dubai when she walked out and Emmanuel decided not to come after her.

Nigerians react to Liquorose's revelation about Emmanuel

Social media users have reacted differently to videos of Liquorose dragging her former boyfriend, Emmanuel for flirting.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Lydia.zulu.560:

"I love Liquorose so mature...we didn't even know about the shower part."

Chanzyofficial:

"Last last e be like say na this Emma chop breakfast ohhh because a no understand again."

Kafui_____:

"Liquour was real with her feelings n there’s nothing wrong with that but it’s obvious she doesn’t want anything to do with that Emma guy again."

Pearlkiki46:

"Is the date for me to tell us she knows what she’s saying."

