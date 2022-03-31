BBNaija season 6 star, Saskay stirred massive reactions after flaunting her new engagement ring on social media

The reality star declared that he told his man that she is not ready yet when he proposed to her but he didn't back off

The man chose to proceed with the proposal and said they will continue when she is ready, Nigerians have reacted to her post

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye edition housemate, Saskay has got many of her fans talking on social media after showing off her newest gift.

The beautiful reality star showed off her engagement ring online but disclosed that she has not outrightly accepted the proposal.

Saskay took to her Snapchat story to post a short video of the engagement ring with surprising captions.

She she told her man that proposed to her that she is not ready yet but he didn't back off on the proposal:

"I said not yet so he put it on the right finger and said whenever you are ready babe."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Saskay's engagement ring video

Social media users have reacted differently to Saskay's engagement ring video and the exchange between her and the man who proposed to her.

Kiiziisarts:

"No time oh....he fit see another person who will say yes oh."

Ajayi_crowder_comedy:

"Na only me e remain to marry ooh."

Fit_obi_101:

"Hahahahaha, show us the break up video self o, when e happen."

Diammond___:

"Abi u no wan marry us ni nah the phone wey we buy for u we go first collect."

Rixxchice:

"Wetin dey worry all this one self. U wear something u say not yet. U go marry abi u no go marry tel am simple which one be not yet."

Youngg_macho:

"Awnn❤️but whenever you're ready, what if it takes 10 years."

