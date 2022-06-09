Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Jackie B, has disappointed fans after she confirmed that she would not be turning her relationship with Michael into a romantic one

The reality star decided to speak up after a clip of Michael calling her just his friend during the reunion show went viral

In Jackie's tweet, she made sure to note that it was her decision that they remain friends and they aren't after a relationship

Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate Jackie B has indirectly told fans shipping her with colleague Michael to give it a rest.

During an episode of the reunion show, Ebuka asked Michael what his deal with the mum of one was and he mentioned that he thinks they are great friends.

Jackie B says she decided to remain friends with Michael

Source: Instagram

Following the clip and the outrage it sparked, Jacke B decided to clear the air.

It was my decision

Replying to a tweet about how embarrassing Michael's statement was, the reality star disclosed that she and her colleague never dated and they are not after a relationship.

She continued by saying that it was her decision that they remained friends and there is nothing to be embarrassed about.

"Lol chill my loves, Michael and I never dated and aren’t after a relationship. It was my decision that we remained friends. We’ve never felt the need to explain ourselves to anyone. There’s nothing to be embarrassed by. It’s still not that deep."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Jackie B's statement

@isumewa:

"Are we a joke to you. Una must date o. After typing aww aww aww aww in all your moments together."

@sham58693590:

"Then why were you shocked when he said you guys were just good friends?? I don’t get."

@brownbutterflyy:

"But why were you mad when other people were around him."

youngphelly:

"Why is it a big deal to accept if you guys are dating?? Quit beating around the bush and say what's on your mind."

primustechltd:

"There was no ship … they just played people and they are cool."

Maria and Angel drag each other on reunion show

The Big Brother Naija reunion show promises to be a very dramatic one as the ex-housemates do not spare words or actions.

In an episode sighted online, Maria and Angel had a moment where they decided to drag each other over their escapades with men.

Angel called out Maria "a patriarchy princess" and also pointed out the fact that she was publicly dragged for sleeping around with a married man.

