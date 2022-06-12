Ejiro Otarigho a tanker driver in Delta, on Saturday, June 11, became the hero of the state after his selfless act to save lives

Otarigho had to drive a burning fuel tanker about four kilometers away from a residential area in his bid to avert a tragedy

Commending Otarigho, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state has called on the federal government to honour him for his selflessness

Ughelli, Delta state - A brave truck driver in Agbaroh, in Ughelli North area of Delta state, Ejiro Otarigho, has done the impossible to save lives.

Otarigho selflessly drove a burning petrol tanker out of a residential area in order to avoid what could have turned into a massive tragedy on Saturday, June 11, in the area.

According to Bolaji A Zubair, a Facebook user who shared the inspiring story online, Otarigho drove about four kilometers to save the lives of residents in the area after the truck caught fire at a petrol station.

In the post, Zubair wrote:

"I celebrate you sir, you have done what nobody can do. If our system refuse to reward you. Because they don't always reward heroes in our country.

"Me and my family and the entire Agbaroh community reward you with our hearts. Thank you sir. And if you don't mind dropping your account number. I really love to reward you personally. Nothing is too small. Thank you once more the hero of our time."

The truck driver's heroic act has earned him the recognition and commendation of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Delta State Council.

NUJ's chairman and secretary respectively, Comrades Michael Ikeogwu and Patrick Ochei, ina joint statement noted that Otarigho is a newly married young man.

In the statement seen by Punch, Michael and Ochei said that the driver “had decided not to be selfish with his life and family concerns, but made up his mind to risk his own life to prevent a major fire accident that would have thrown the entire State into pandemonium from happening."

Part of the statement read:

“The tanker driver, Mr Otarigho, in that pathetic state of mind, made up his mind to perish in the fire until he had driven the fire engulfed truck out of the human-populated environment to the river.

“We give glory to God Almighty that he didn’t die, but survived to tell his heroic story.

“On this note, we call on the Federal Government, Delta State Government and of course the Ughelli North Local Government to celebrate this young man and duly compensate him.

“His singular effort had saved the state so much, otherwise, if the incident had occurred, the state would have been counting its losses in human casualties and property destructions.

“On our part as a Union and mirror of society, the young Otarigho is our man of the year, and at the appropriate time, we will honour him to prove to the world that there are still patriotic ordinary Nigerians. People like him are those that truly deserve media awards. We are really proud of him.”

