Nigeria celebrities like Mr Macaroni, Davido, Falz and Toyin Abraham have all reacted to the sad incident that happened in Owo, Ondo state

Macaroni a statement questioned how the lives of people meant nothing anymore as he said there was no justification for the killings

Davido, in his reaction called on his fans and followers to keep praying for the country, while Falz said he was frustrated

Popular celebrities Mr Macaroni, Davido, Falz and Toyin Abraham have joined the many voices of Nigerians to react to the tragic event that happened on Sunday June 5, in Owo, Ondo state.

The reports claimed that suspected terrorists attacked St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the headquarters of Owo local government area of Ondo state, leaving many dead and injured.

Reacting to the sad incident, Mr Macaroni said there was no justification for the attack.

He said:

“How can you just kill people like this ??? How???? Like their lives mean nothing!! What should happen to their families?? Their loved ones, friends, colleagues?? What has happened to the right of every citizen to life? There is no justification for this madness!!!!”

Nigerian singer Davido called on fans to pray as he wrote:

“Jesus take control …. Pray for Nigeria Rip to all the lost souls #Prayforondo.”

Nigerian rapper Falz said he said he was frustrated.

He wrote via his Instagram account:

“So many different emotions, but mostly anger and absolute frustration. Sick to my stomach .”

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham simply shared a photo of a black photo to signify a black Sunday.

Johnny Drille wrote

Tacha wrote:

Toyin Lawani wrote:

Many feared dead as explosion rocks catholic church in Ondo

Suspected terrorists reportedly attacked St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the headquarters of Owo local government area of Ondo state on Sunday, June 5.

According to a Channels TV report, many worshippers have died and several others have been left injured following the explosion at the church.

The church is situated close to the palace of the Olowo of Owo.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that no fewer than 50 corpses have been moved out of the church with many casualties lying at the Federal Medical Center, Owo, for medical attention.

Source: Legit.ng