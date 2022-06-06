BBNaija’s Tolani Baj is currently receiving heavy backlash on social media for not ' reading the room ' properly

' ' Apparently, the reality star took to her Twitter page promoting a new YouTube video as Nigerians grappled with news of the Owo shooting

However, Tbaj refused to delete the tweet even as many flooded her comment section and called her out for being insensitive

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tolani Baj, has sparked reactions on social media after sharing an ill-timed post.

Amid news of the unfortunate Owo shooting in Ondo state, the reality star took to her Twitter page to promote a new vlog for her YouTube channel.

Owo shooting: Tbaj promotes vlog amid Black Sunday disaster. Photo: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

"A new vlog is dropping shortly," Tolani tweeted.

See her post below:

Social media users react

The reality star’s tweet wasn't well-received by many on social media as she was called out and asked to read the room.

Read mixed reactions below:

@_MzJayde said:

"TolaniBaj is just an opportunist who wants to trend everytime . She does this on purpose, proves to show that she’s an absolute dolt."

@Deevybs said:

"Tolani baj is a very good example of “Beauty Without Brain”. How can you be so insensitive in this sensitive time! Fool!"

@zhurg_ said:

"Tolani Baj has no respect for anyone. The only reason why celebrities do this is because, offline you people will still famz and fangirl like idiots regardless."

@heisola12 said:

"Attacking Tolani Baj was totally unnecessary sha If we all so angry or mad mad, we should march to the Government House and do the rightful. Not venting your anger on individual’s post. That’s totally mob minded."

@callmedharmmie said:

"You people know that that Tolani Baj clown does this on purpose to give herself engagement but you'd still camp in her quotes and give her the relevance she doesn't deserve. Many of u should learn to ignore these things. You're doing exactly what she needs."

@bolu_maxwell said:

"Attacking Tolani Baj doesn't make sense sha. If she post her content will it change what has happened or will it stop the leaders from being incompetent. We need to do better."

Owo shooting: Nigerian celebs react

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian celebrities like Mr Macaroni, Davido, Falz and Toyin Abraham all reacted to the sad incident that happened in Owo, Ondo state.

Macaroni in a statement questioned how the lives of people meant nothing anymore as he said there was no justification for the killings.

Davido, in his reaction, called on his fans and followers to keep praying for the country, while Falz said he was frustrated.

Source: Legit.ng