A heartwarming video of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie's son with his second wife, Judy Austin has emerged online

Yul shared an adorable video of Dike Edochie online as the little man makes his first moves to the excitement of his parents

The boy looks so happy and grown and Nigerians have reacted differently with hilarious remarks to the lovely video

Now that the pressure and lashing of taking a second wife are over, actor Yul Edochie is enjoying life with his new family and he is sharing the fun moments on social media.

The proud new father took to his Facebook page to share a video of his son with Judy Austin, Dike Yul-Edochie as the little man makes his first moves.

Yul Edochie shares video of his cute little son. Credit: @yuledochie.

Dike who appeared happy while his parents urged him on makes the move so perfectly and fans can't stop talking about the big moment.

Yul captioned the video as:

"Baby Star Dike Yul-Edochie taking his first baby steps."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Yul's son

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Yul's son Dike making his first moves.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Onyinye Cynthia Udeh:

"Aaawwwww see his legs like daddy's owm. This is beautiful to watch."

Brewstarz Films:

"Lovely Boy. May God guide you as you take your first steps in this world. Let the wickedness of man or woman not befall you."

Shifah Mohady:

"His Grand Pa's lookalike Bless u Baby Dike you're loved."

Thandi Mbuyisa:

"Wow!! So it's really happening I thought it was a prank. Anyway congratulations handsome little man."

Yul Edochie's first wife reacts as he unveils son with second wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie took everyone by surprise after announcing that he has a son who was welcomed by his second wife and fellow actress, Judy Austin.

Edochie flooded his Instagram page with pictures of the little man and his mum adding that he loves him just like his other children.

Yul's first wife, May left an unpleasant remark in his comment section and declared that God will judge him.

