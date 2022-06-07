Nollywood’s Yul Edochie has taken to social media with a video showing off his daughter Daniella’s impressive vice

The young lady filmed herself singing while teasingly asking her fans if she should consider going into music

Some social media users were fascinated by the video while others mentioned that the young lady will keep ignoring her dad on social media

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie continues to give social media users a reason to talk about his family and this time around his grown-up daughter, Daniella, was involved.

The doting dad had shared a video of his daughter showing off her impressive singing voice in the hopes of supporting her.

Reactions as Yul Edochie shares daughter's singing video. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Edochie hailed the young lady and pointed out that she is doing well. The video also saw Daniella asking her followers if she should consider a career in music

Watch below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media users react

The video post sparked different reactions from Edochie’s followers. While some people were drawn to his daughter’s lovely voice, there were others who pointed out that she would continue ignoring him online and show support for her mother, May.

Read comments sighted below:

sugarbaby99789 said:

"I’m waiting for her to say Thank you daddy."

treasurevikvik said:

"Hmmmm why is my mind telling me that she will ignore you."

nadine_faida_ndongo said:

"After all that you passing her mother go through. Am glad that she is standing by her mom, smart girl. Hope she forgives you some day"

queengold727 said:

"And she did not even say thank you to you.. that's to show you're a very bad father to her..."

tiwas_concept said:

"The girl no even send u, not to talk of responding."

lizzy_amara said:

"First wife and her children get Instagram while second wife and her son get Facebook. Best in polygamy guy man don dey share property already."

Yul and May celebrate 17th wedding anniversary

Just some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie and his wife, May, celebrated 17 years together as a married couple.

The movie star posted a lovely photo of himself with his wife online to mark their 17th wedding anniversary.

Yul congratulated himself and his wife and noted that she is truly appreciated, as he showered her with more accolades.

Source: Legit.ng