Singer Davido’s relationship with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has become a topic of discussion on social media

This comes after the mother of one was seen posing with a Bentley ride that looked just like the one owned by Davido

Many social media users were quick to come to the conclusion that Davido allowed the mother of his child to step out in his luxury ride

Nigerian singer Davido and Sophia Momodu have made it crystal clear that things are just about right between them even if they are no longer lovers.

Their relationship became a topic of discussion yet again after Sophia stepped out for an event and was seen with a Bentley ride.

Sophia Momodu allegedly steps out in Davido's Bentley. Photo: @thesophiamomodu/@davido

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds on social media captured Sophia alongside some other celebrity friends posing just beside the luxury ride.

Although it’s hard to tell if the car belongs to Davido, netizens were quick to come to the conclusion that the singer allowed his baby mama to step out in his ride.

Recall that just some weeks ago Sophia had taken to her Instagram page with a series of pictures in which she was seen posing with Davido’s Lamborghini ride.

Watch the video sighted online below:

Social media users react

porsche_anderson said:

"It’s gradually making sense."

sng_daddy said:

"Na she get am make she enjoy."

omowunmiojaokomo said:

"Davido already said don't worry she sabi."

ceemplybecca said:

"Normally Sophia sef no small nau!! Abeggy the wealth fits her! She got the class,the body everything set! That’s my fave abeg! The Bentley sef na my fave get am! Chokest!"

chika_otutu said:

"My observation be say sofia and David understand each other better ... there's more to relationship dan love....una too force chioma on David."

Davido announces relationship status, says he's not single

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido caused a buzz on social media after he revealed his relationship status.

In a comment that has gone viral on the internet, Davido noted that he is not single like his friends.

This happened after Peruzzi claimed all his guys are single, and Davido said he wasn't, a statement which raised questions.

