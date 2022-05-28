Crossdresser James Brown was among guests who showed up for skit maker, Nons Miraj’s birthday party

The effeminate celebrity rocked a sheer outfit that caught the attention of party guests and many in the online community

Social media observers weren’t exactly feeling the outfit as they suggested that the crossdresser is doing too much

Controversial crossdresser James Brown has been taking bold risks with his style and fashion but a recent outfit is being criticized by many on social media.

The entertainer who is in Nigeria at the moment was among celebrity friends who stormed the lavish birthday party of skit maker, Nons Miraj.

James Brown's outfit to event sparks reactions. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

For the event, Brown showed up in a sheer outfit that made it seem like he was rocking a pant and bra.

A video making the rounds on social media also captured Brown giving a speech as his friends and guests watched.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While his speech also appeared funny, social media users who watched the clip were more interested in his choice of outfit.

Watch the video as seen online below:

Social media users react

temmygold_ said:

"No be aunty James gbola i Dey see so."

spunkysessentials said:

"God abg ooo May my sons be boys and love girls amen."

glamour_bylade said:

"And what’s that thing he’s wearing ."

eves_classichaircollections said:

"To open internet these days dey fear me."

avuekwe said:

"Jehovah God please just do something quick about this. it's getting out of hand."

lindabellhair said:

" why am I laughing? Cause it ain’t funny ."

abilove262 said:

"May I not give birth to something that will later confuse me in Jesus name oh."

James Brown shades Bobrisky all the way from London

Legit.ng previously reported that James Brown sparked reactions on social media after he revealed how he feels about his former mentor and colleague, Bobrisky.

The crossdresser who was out of the country held a question and answer segment with fans on Instagram and he left no stone unturned.

As expected, a fan asked James about how he now views Bobrisky seeing as they are no longer cordial, and he pointed out that the controversial figure should be avoided.

Source: Legit.ng